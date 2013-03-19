DirecTV to Kick Off Univision's Cable Network Trio Via Expanded Carriage Pact

Univision Communications and DirecTV have netted a comprehensive carriage pact that encompasses its owned-and-operated stations, content everywhere components and the launch of the media company's three new cable services.

The multiyear pact, financial terms of which were not disclosed, ensures that subscribers to the nation's No. 1 DBS provider will continue to be able to watch the network feeds of Univision, fellow broadcast service UniMas and cable cousin, Galavision. Univision's owned-and-operated broadcast stations are also part of the deal.

DirecTV will become the fifth provider to present the U.S. Spanish-language media leader's suite of new cable networks: soccer-centric sports service Univision Deportes Network; Univision tlnovelas, home to the telenovelas from Televisa 24-hours-a-day; and ForoTV, the 24/7 new channel, where Hispanic America can view what's happening in Mexico and around the globe. The nation's No. 2 distributor joins Dish Network, Cablevision, Verizon FiOS and AT&T U-verse in offering the trio of cable networks.

