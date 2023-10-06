DirecTV Jacks Up Stream, Satellite TV and U-Verse Prices For the Second Time This Year
Starting on Nov. 5, customers will see their second rate hike since January on their monthly bill
DirecTV has begun informing customers that for the second time this year, starting Nov. 5, it will raise prices across its three pay TV platforms.
The move comes after DirecTV's across-the-board January price increases.
It's the same virtuous cycle we report all the time. According to Leichtman Research Group data released Thursday, "mean reported spending" by U.S. households for pay TV has risen to $112.70.
And as a result, fewer of us have pay TV, with penetration down to 64% of U.S. households, according to LRG, vs. 86% a decade ago.
As for DirecTV, it issued three separate notifications for each of its platforms, outlining specific price increases:
DirecTV Stream
Starting Nov. 5, the virtual MVPD is not only upping the price of its current tiers by as much as $10 a month, it's also increasing the monthly wholesale price of Showtime (99 cents) and AMC Plus ($1).
DirecTV Stream price changes are outlined on this landing page, which also has pricing information for "grandfathered" tiers we don't show you below.
Notably, customers on promotional rates won't feel the pain until their promo expires.
DirecTV Satellite
DirecTV satellite tiers are increasing by $2-$10 a month, with access to Showtime, AMC Plus and the "Sports Pack" each rising by $1.
Satellite tier pricing increases are highlighted here.
Also starting on Nov. 5, DirecTV said its regional sports fees for satellite are being adjusted by ZIP code "to better align with content.
"As a result," the company added, "some customers will see no change, and others will see a slight increase (up to $2.00)."
DirecTV customers can visit this page to see what the damage looks like.
U-verse
U-verse monthly pricing is going up by $1-$11 a month, with "broadcast TV fees" going up $1.
The U-verse fee increases can be found here.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!