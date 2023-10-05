Less Than Half of U.S. Homes Have Linear Pay TV

The percentage of U.S. homes subscribing to "traditional" pay TV services (i.e. not streaming virtual MVPDs) has dipped below a critical threshold

Leichtman Research Group says that only 49% of U.S. households currently take linear cable, satellite or telco TV, down from 57% just a year ago and 74% in 2018.

Yes, that's an 8% decline in 12 months.

LRG said 15% of homes subscribe to vMVPDs, up from 14% in 2022 and just 4% in 2018.

The overall 64% of homes that take a pay TV service in 2023 compares to 78% in 2018 and 86% in 2013.

The findings for the research company's Pay-TV in the U.S. 2023 report were based on surveys of 1,769 U.S. households.

Among all pay-TV subscribers, the mean reported spending per month is $112.70, which is 5% higher than the mean monthly spending in 2018.

Pay TV isn't just getting more expensive, it's skewing older.

The mean age of traditional pay-TV subscribers is 49.3 vs. 42.5 among non-subscribers, and 40.8 with vMVPD-only.

Also notable: Among those that never had a pay-TV service, 63% are ages 18-34.