DirecTV Integrates Discovery Plus Into Service Offering

DirecTV has integrated Discovery Plus into its satellite TV and DirecTV Stream IP-based services, and it's offering a $2 monthly discount to customers who subscribe to the SVOD via its pay TV platforms.

DirecTV already offers HBO Max, so the addition sets up the operator for when Warner Bros. Discovery combines its HBO Max and Discovery Plus streaming services next year, per announced plan.

AT&T, of course, has spun off both DirecTV and Warner over the last 18 months and retains a major stake in both companies.

"As more of our customers gain interest in top streaming services, and we add streaming services from programmers like Warner Bros. Discovery whose linear channels we also offer, we can help our programming partners expand their reach while also offering our customers similar preferred discounts," said Rob Thun, DirectTV's chief content officer, in a statement.

Added Sarah Bergman, senior VP of distribution at Warner Bros. Discovery: "Our partnership with DirecTV allows us to continue to build on that goal by offering our beloved programming to its customer base, expanding the reach of our content, and adding ease and accessibility to our fans’ viewing experience." ■