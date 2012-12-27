DirecTV to Hike Rates 4.5% in 2013

DirecTV will ring in 2013 with a price hike that will increase customer bills an average of 4.5%, while the No. 1 satellite operator claimed the fees it pays broadcasters and cable networks will rise by about 8% next year.

The new prices take effect Feb. 7, 2013. In a message sent to DirecTV customers, senior vice president of customer service Ellen Filipiak said "almost all programmers who provide channels to the DirecTV platform are increasing their rates at a level we've never seen before."

DirecTV's Xtra package -- currently called Choice Xtra, which the operator says is its most popular package -- will go up $2 monthly, from $68.99 $70.99. The Choice tier will increase by $1 monthly, from $63.99 to $64.99 per month, while the top-end Premier package will rise $5 per month, from $119.99 to $124.99.

