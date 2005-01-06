DirecTV Gets Inter-Active

DirecTV took to the stage at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to unveil two new interactive services: DirecTV Active and DirecTV Mix.

The former (to launch in February) is a channel that will provide local weather info, financial market summaries, and lottery results, for example, while Mix comprises three new channels that allow customers to view up to six live channels on one screen.

The Mix channels will include news, sports and children's programming.

News will give viewers a chance to peruse CNN, Headline News, CNBC, MSNBC, Fox News, and the Weather Channel, at a glance. SportsMix includes ESPN, ESPN2, The NFL Network, The Golf Channel, The SPEED Channel and Outdoor Life Network, while Kids Mix offers Animal Planet, The Disney Channel, Toon Disney, Cartoon Network, Noggin and Nickelodeon.