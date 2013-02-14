DirecTV to Expand RSN Surcharge in Spring

DirecTV will expand its regional sports network surcharge in

the spring to include existing customers, chairman and CEO Mike White told

analysts Thursday.

DirecTV began

implementing a $3 monthly surcharge in August for regional sports networks

in markets that had multiple RSNs, but only to new customers. That

surcharge, mainly in markets like New York and Los Angeles, will expand to

existing customers in those areas in the spring, White told analysts on a

conference call to discuss fourth quarter results.

Other distributors have followed DirecTV's lead with the RSN

charge -- Verizon's

FiOS TV began implementing a $2.42 monthly charge for RSNs in California,

Texas and Florida in February, with plans to expand to its remaining sates in

March. In Maryland and Virginia, the surcharge will take effect in April.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.