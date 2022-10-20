DirecTV Debuts ‘SignalSaver,’ IP Backup for When Satellite-TV Signal Is Lost

DirecTV launched on Thursday a new free tech feature that offers residential customers free internet backup in the event their satellite-TV signal is lost.

SignalSaver delivers a 720p-resolution feed for customers with a high-speed internet connection to their set-top box.

“If your satellite signal is interrupted for any reason, you’ll immediately see a pop-up over your connected set-top box prompting you to continue watching,” DirecTV said in a press release. “After a few seconds of signal calibration, and with the proper high-speed internet connection, customers can enable SignalSaver to still enjoy up to an HD-quality viewing experience (720p).”

Not every network is covered under DirecTV’s backup plan — SignalSaver delivers 83 networks, “including but not limited to CNN, ESPN, FOX News and The Weather Channel,” the pay TV company said.

Also, DVR functionality isn’t currently enabled with SignalSaver. ▪️