DirecTV Debuts ‘SignalSaver,’ IP Backup for When Satellite-TV Signal Is Lost
Residential customers with a high-speed internet connection can take advantage of this new free feature
DirecTV launched on Thursday a new free tech feature that offers residential customers free internet backup in the event their satellite-TV signal is lost.
SignalSaver delivers a 720p-resolution feed for customers with a high-speed internet connection to their set-top box.
“If your satellite signal is interrupted for any reason, you’ll immediately see a pop-up over your connected set-top box prompting you to continue watching,” DirecTV said in a press release. “After a few seconds of signal calibration, and with the proper high-speed internet connection, customers can enable SignalSaver to still enjoy up to an HD-quality viewing experience (720p).”
Not every network is covered under DirecTV’s backup plan — SignalSaver delivers 83 networks, “including but not limited to CNN, ESPN, FOX News and The Weather Channel,” the pay TV company said.
Also, DVR functionality isn’t currently enabled with SignalSaver. ▪️
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming.
