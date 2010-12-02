DirecTV Could Pare Some Networks

New York - DirecTV will look

long and hard at its programming lineup in an ongoing effort to keep

programming costs in check, including paring channels that are lacking

in viewership, executive vice president of content strategy and development

Derek Chang said at the satellite giant's Investor Day conference here

Thursday.

Chang said that historically

DirecTV had carried some networks simply because cable lacked the channel

capacity. But in the current 200-plus channel universe, having an extra

network or two that your competitor doesn't isn't the advantage it used

to be.

"In our battle to manage

our economics, we will look to repackage channels where we have over-distributed,

or frankly just to remove certain channels from our platform if they

are not relevant," Chang said at the conference. "Is there a place

for channels that only serve a small fraction of our audience? Should

we have to pay retrans fees and continue to carry channels which were

once considered to be part of the equation when we didn't pay retrans

fees? As the marketplace changes, these questions become more important

for our entire industry."

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com