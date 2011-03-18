DirecTV Chairman Reaps $32.9M in 2010

DirecTV chairman and CEO Mike White reaped $32.9 million in salary, bonuses and stock awards in 2010, according to a proxy statement filed Friday.

White, who joined DirecTV from PepsiCo International in January, received $1.4 million in base salary, $14.7 million in stock awards, $12.5 million in stock options and $4 million through the company's non-equity incentive plan.

DirecTV had a strong year in 2010, with domestic revenue and cash flow growth topping 9% and 11% respectively. In addition, the satellite giant added 663,000 domestic subscribers during the year.

