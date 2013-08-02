DirecTV CEO Ponders Next OTT Video Move

DirecTV president and CEO Mike White said the satellite

giant is mulling new over-the-top video options after its bid for Hulu failed

and the owners of the Web TV hub opted

to stand pat and plow more money into the business.

"Look, no question we were very interested in the asset and

we are certainly disappointed in the decision that was made to pull it off the

market," he said Thursday during DirecTV's second-quarter earnings call, when

asked by an analyst about the Hulu situation. "We made what we thought was an

aggressive and attractive bid for it and we had done a lot of work internally

to develop the strategy."

White explained that DirecTV established a digital group 18

months ago headed by senior VP of digital entertainment products Tony Goncalves

aimed at accelerating the company's TV Everywhere strategy, resulting on both

on-demand and live TV streaming both in the home, and a portion offered to

customers while they are on the go. DirecTV believed a successful acquisition

of Hulu could help the company flesh out that strategy.

