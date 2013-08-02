DirecTV CEO Ponders Next OTT Video Move
DirecTV president and CEO Mike White said the satellite
giant is mulling new over-the-top video options after its bid for Hulu failed
and the owners of the Web TV hub opted
to stand pat and plow more money into the business.
"Look, no question we were very interested in the asset and
we are certainly disappointed in the decision that was made to pull it off the
market," he said Thursday during DirecTV's second-quarter earnings call, when
asked by an analyst about the Hulu situation. "We made what we thought was an
aggressive and attractive bid for it and we had done a lot of work internally
to develop the strategy."
White explained that DirecTV established a digital group 18
months ago headed by senior VP of digital entertainment products Tony Goncalves
aimed at accelerating the company's TV Everywhere strategy, resulting on both
on-demand and live TV streaming both in the home, and a portion offered to
customers while they are on the go. DirecTV believed a successful acquisition
of Hulu could help the company flesh out that strategy.
