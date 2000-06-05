DirecTV buys Chyron router

DirecTV has expanded the existing Pro-Bel routing system in its Los Angeles Broadcast Center with a $5 million Pro-Bel Eclipse digital video routing switcher from Chyron Corp.

DirecTV invested $5 million in a Pro-Bel XD router in May 1998. The new switcher, which has four RS485 remote-control ports programmed for compatibility with the XD unit, boosts DirecTV's Pro-Bel routing system from 640 x 640 to 896 x 896.