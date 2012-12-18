DirecTV Brings Shows From 30-Plus Networks Into TV Everywhere Lineup

Giving the authenticated pay TV model another push forward, DirecTV has added on-demand titles from more than 30 networks to its TV Everywhere website and apps, through deals with media companies including A+E Networks, Scripps Networks Interactive, Showtime Networks, Smithsonian Channel and Viacom Media Networks.

The expanded content is available to DirecTV subscribers with corresponding video packages for no extra charge online at directv.com/everywhere as well as via the satellite operator's apps for iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch and Android smartphones.

Recently added networks available through the DirecTV Everywhere service include: A&E, AXS TV, BET, Bio, CMT, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, DIY Network, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime, Logo, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick at Night, Nick Jr., Shorts HD, Showtime, Sony Movie Channel, Spike TV Smithsonian Channel, Tr3s, Teen Nick, Travel Channel, TV Land and VH1.

