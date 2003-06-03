DirecTV announces HD tier

DirecTV Inc. will launch a new HDTV tier in July that will include ESPN HD,

Discovery HD Theater, HDNet and HDNet Movies.

The cost for the tier will be $10.99 per month.

DirecTV also said it will broadcast a number of other events in HD as part of

the package, including USA Network's Masters golf-tournament coverage, National Basketball Association games and NBA TV programming.

"Over the past year, as the HD category has gained tremendous momentum, our

customers have told us they want more HD programming," senior vice president of programming Stephanie Campbell said.