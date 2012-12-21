DirecTV Aligns With Starz-Branded TV Everywhere Push

Keeping the ball

rolling on TV Everywhere, Starz Entertainment announced that DirecTV customers

who subscribe to the premium network's services now have access to its

corresponding Starz Play and Encore Play websites and apps for no extra charge.

The satellite

operator has previously offered Starz content online through its own DirecTV

Everywhere service, under a deal

reached in April 2012. DirecTV becomes the third affiliate to offer Starz

Play and Encore Play, along with Cox

Communications and AT&T

U-verse TV.

Starz still trails

rival HBO on the TV Everywhere front, as HBO has secured deals with operators

representing more than 98% of the U.S. to offer the multiplatform HBO Go

service. Starz also has agreements with Comcast, Dish Network and Verizon FiOS

TV which offer Starz content through their respective online services.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.