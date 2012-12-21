DirecTV Aligns With Starz-Branded TV Everywhere Push
Keeping the ball
rolling on TV Everywhere, Starz Entertainment announced that DirecTV customers
who subscribe to the premium network's services now have access to its
corresponding Starz Play and Encore Play websites and apps for no extra charge.
The satellite
operator has previously offered Starz content online through its own DirecTV
Everywhere service, under a deal
reached in April 2012. DirecTV becomes the third affiliate to offer Starz
Play and Encore Play, along with Cox
Communications and AT&T
U-verse TV.
Starz still trails
rival HBO on the TV Everywhere front, as HBO has secured deals with operators
representing more than 98% of the U.S. to offer the multiplatform HBO Go
service. Starz also has agreements with Comcast, Dish Network and Verizon FiOS
TV which offer Starz content through their respective online services.
