DirecTV, Adelphia Slate ESPN2 HD

ESPN2 HD, the second HD network to be launched by ESPN, has been cleared for takeoff on DirecTV and Adelphia cable systems.

The network debuts on Thursday night at 7 p.m. with a college basketball triple header.

ESPN is officially launching the service from the floor of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

“We will take full advantage of every opportunity across our two HD services to maximize the number of dates on which fans can see originally produced events on either ESPN HD or ESPN2 HD.”

