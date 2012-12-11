DirecTV Adds Sports Surcharge
In an effort to offset the rising cost of regional sports networks, DirecTV has been implementing a $3 charge to new customers in select areas for about four months, according to the company.
The satellite giant began implementing the surcharge to new customers only in August, according to a spokesman. The charge only applies to areas that have more than one regional sports network.
The surcharge was first reported Monday in the Los Angeles Times.
