DirecTV Adds Sports Surcharge

In an effort to offset the rising cost of regional sports networks, DirecTV has been implementing a $3 charge to new customers in select areas for about four months, according to the company.

The satellite giant began implementing the surcharge to new customers only in August, according to a spokesman. The charge only applies to areas that have more than one regional sports network.

The surcharge was first reported Monday in the Los Angeles Times.

