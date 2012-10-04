DirecTV Adds Four Nets to TV Everywhere iPad App

DirecTV has added four new channels to its out-of-home live

TV streaming service -- Mark Cuban's AXS TV, beIN Sport, Shorts HD and Sony

Movie Channel -- available through its iPad app to subscribers over any

Internet connection.





The DirecTV iPad app also provides on-demand video from HBO,

Cinemax, Starz, Encore and the DirecTV Cinema pay-per-view movies. Last month, DirecTV

added shows from its exclusive Audience Network lineup, including Damages,

Something to Talk About, The Nick and Artie Show and Call Me Fitz.





The out-of-home live TV streaming feature is available to

all DirecTV customers, for no additional charge. The No. 1 satellite operator

said the service will be available on the iPhone in October and on Android

devices by the end of the year.





Last fall DirecTV upgraded the iPad app to let subscribers

with high-definition DVRs watch live channels -- currently more than 50

networks -- over a home Wi-Fi connection. That feature requires an HD DVR

connected to the Internet (model R22, HR20 or higher) and must be on the same

wireless home network as the HD DVR.





Other features of the iPad app include the ability to tune

to channels on TV from the tablet and set DVR recordings from anywhere.





The free app is available to download from Apple's

iTunes Store.