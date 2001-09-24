Directory of syndicators
Buena Vista Television
500 S. Buena Vista St.
Burbank, CA 91521
818-560-1000
Head of Studio:
Janice Marinelli, president
Head of Cable Sales:
Tom Cerio, executive VP, sales
First-run:Win Ben Stein's Money
(Comedy Central)
Pilots/Development:
N/A
Off-net Properties:Home Improvement, Ellen, Boy Meets World
Evergreen:Golden Girls
(LIFE), Blossom, Empty Nest
Carsey-Werner Domestic Television Distribution
4024 Radford Ave.
Studio City, CA 91604
818-655-5598
Head of Studio:
Bob Raleigh, president
Head of Cable Sales:
Jim Kraus, executive VP, general sales manager
First-run:
N/A
Pilots/Development:Grounded for Life, Grace Under Fire
Off-net properties:Cosby
(TBS), Roseanne
(TBS, Nick/Oxygen in 2003), That '70s Show
(FX, 2005), 3rd Rock From the Sun
(Fox Family, 2004)
Evergreen:The Cosby Show
(TBS, Nick in 2002)
Columbia TriStar Television Distribution
Sony Pictures Plaza
10202 W. Washington Blvd.
Culver City, CA 9023
310-244-4000
Head of Studio:
Steve Mosko, president
Head of Cable Sales:
John Rohrs, executive VP
First-run:Strong Medicine
(Lifetime), Ripley's Believe It or Not
(TBS), Bad News, Mr. Swanson
(FX), Going to California
(Showtime)
Pilots/Development:Odyssey V
(Showtime), Street Time
(Showtime), Dope
(FX), Dawson's Creek
Off-net Properties:Seinfeld
(TBS), Married With Children
(FX), V.I.P.
(TNN), Larry Sanders Show
(Bravo)
Evergreen:The Jeffersons
(NICK), Sanford & Son
Fremantle Media
(Formerly Pearson TV)
1330 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10019
212-541-2800
Head of Studio:
Catherine Mackay, Deputy CEO North America
Head of Cable Sales:
Jane Rimer, senior VP sales and programming
First-run:
N/A
Pilots/Development:Body of Evidence
(working title with Court TV)
Off-net Properties:
Baywatch
Evergreen:Baywatch
(USA), Family Feud, Beat the Clock
King World
10877 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90024
310-446-6000
Head of Studio:
Roger King, chairman & CEO, CBS Enterprises and King World Productions
Head of Cable Sales:
J. Stuart Stringfellow, president, Domestic Television Sales
First-run:
N/A
Pilots/Development:On the Cover
(TNN)
Off-net Properties:CSI
(TNN), Early Edition
(Fox Family), Everybody Loves Raymond
(TBS, 2002), Caroline in the City
(Lifetime, 2002)
Evergreen:
N/A
Litton Inc.
2213 Middle St., 2nd Floor
Sullivan's Island, SC 29482
843-883-5060
Head of Studio/Cable Sales:
Dave Morgan, president/CEO
First-run:Toughman
(FX), P. Allen Smith
(The Weather Channel)
Pilots/Development:Thunderbox
(BET)
Off-net Properties:
N/A
Evergreen:
N/A
MGM Worldwide Entertainment Group
200 Broadway St.
Santa Monica, CA 90404
310-499-3000
Head of Studio:
Jim Griffiths and Hank Cohen, co-presidents
Head of Cable Sales:
Bruce Tuchman, executive VP, MGM Networks
First-run:The Outer Limits
(Sci Fi), Stargate SG-1
(Showtime), Leap Years, Jeremiah
(Showtime)
Pilots/Development:Twisted Justice, Spartacus
Off-net Properties:
N/A
Evergreen:In the Heat of the Night, The Magnificent Seven
(TBS),
various movie packages
NBC Enterprises
3500 West Olive Ave., 15th Floor
Burbank, CA 91505
818-526-6900
Head of Studio:
Ed Wilson, president
Head of Cable Sales:
Frances Manfredi, VP, cable sales
First-run:
N/A
Pilots/Development:
N/A
Off-net Properties:Profiler
(Court TV), Providence
(Fox Fam), Homicide
(CourtTV), SNL
Evergreen:
Saved by the Bell, SNL
Paramount Domestic Television
5555 Melrose Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90038
323-956-5000
Head of Studio:
Joel Berman, president
Head of Cable Sales:
John Nogawski, president, distribution
First-run:
N/A
Off-net Properties:7th Heaven
(Fox Family), Charmed
(Turner Networks), Star Trek: Voyager
(MTV Networks), Clueless
(MTV Networks)
Pilots/Development:
The Bar
Evergreen:
Star Trek
Studios USA Domestic Television Distribution
1325 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10019
212-373-7600
Head of Studio:
Steve Rosenberg, president
Head of Cable Sales:
Bill Vrbanic, senior VP, distribution and operations
First-run:Law & Order:Special Victims Unit
(USA/BC), Law & Order: Criminal Intent
(USA/ NBC), Crossing Over With John Edward
(Sci Fi/syndication), The Invisible Man
(Sci Fi/syndication)
Off-net Properties:Law & Order
(TNT/A&E), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
(USA)
Pilots/Development:
N/A
Evergreen:McHale's Navy (TVLAND), Coach (TBS)
Tribune
5800 Sunset Blvd., TEC Building
Los Angeles, CA 90028
323-460-3858
Head of Studio:
Dick Askin, president and CEO
Head of Cable Sales:
Steve Mulderrig, senior VP, general sales manager
First-run:
N/A
Off-net Properties:Gene Roddenberry's Earth: Final Conflict
(Sci Fi)
Pilots/Development:
N/A
Evergreen:
N/A
Twentieth Television
2121 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles, CA 90067
310-369-3924
Head of Studio:
Bob Cook, president, COO
Head of Cable Sales:
Bob Cesa, executive VP, advertiser and cable sales
First-run:
N/A
Off-net:Buffy the Vampire Slayer
(FX), The Practice
(FX), Ally McBeal
(FX), King of the Hill
(FX)
Pilots/Development:
Judging Amy, Malcolm in the Middle, Roswell, Boston Public, Futurama
Evergreen:M*A*S*H, Newhart, The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Universal Studios TV Distribution
100 Universal City Plaza
Universal City, CA 91608
818-777-1300
Head of Studio:
Phil Schuman and Belinda Menendez, co-presidents
Head of Cable Sales:
Marc Grayson, VP basic cable sales
First-run:
N/A
Pilots/Development: N/A
Off-net Properties:
Films
Evergreen:
Films including Jurassic Park, The Mummy
Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution
4000 Warner Blvd.
Burbank, CA 91522
818-977-4340
Head of Studio/Cable Sales:
Eric Frankel, president, Warner Bros. domestic cable distribution
First-run:Witchblade
(TNT)
Pilots/Development:
N/A
Off-net:Friends
(TBS), Third Watch
(A&E), West Wing
(Bravo), ER
(TNT), Drew Carey
(TBS)
Evergreen:Gilligan's Island
(NICK); The Waltons
(TNN), Dukes of Hazzard
(TNN)
