Directory of syndicators

Buena Vista Television

500 S. Buena Vista St.

Burbank, CA 91521

818-560-1000

Head of Studio:

Janice Marinelli, president

Head of Cable Sales:

Tom Cerio, executive VP, sales

First-run:Win Ben Stein's Money

(Comedy Central)

Pilots/Development:

N/A

Off-net Properties:Home Improvement, Ellen, Boy Meets World

Evergreen:Golden Girls

(LIFE), Blossom, Empty Nest

Carsey-Werner Domestic Television Distribution

4024 Radford Ave.

Studio City, CA 91604

818-655-5598

Head of Studio:

Bob Raleigh, president

Head of Cable Sales:

Jim Kraus, executive VP, general sales manager

First-run:

N/A

Pilots/Development:Grounded for Life, Grace Under Fire

Off-net properties:Cosby

(TBS), Roseanne

(TBS, Nick/Oxygen in 2003), That '70s Show

(FX, 2005), 3rd Rock From the Sun

(Fox Family, 2004)

Evergreen:The Cosby Show

(TBS, Nick in 2002)

Columbia TriStar Television Distribution

Sony Pictures Plaza

10202 W. Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 9023

310-244-4000

Head of Studio:

Steve Mosko, president

Head of Cable Sales:

John Rohrs, executive VP

First-run:Strong Medicine

(Lifetime), Ripley's Believe It or Not

(TBS), Bad News, Mr. Swanson

(FX), Going to California

(Showtime)

Pilots/Development:Odyssey V

(Showtime), Street Time

(Showtime), Dope

(FX), Dawson's Creek

Off-net Properties:Seinfeld

(TBS), Married With Children

(FX), V.I.P.

(TNN), Larry Sanders Show

(Bravo)

Evergreen:The Jeffersons

(NICK), Sanford & Son

Fremantle Media

(Formerly Pearson TV)

1330 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10019

212-541-2800

Head of Studio:

Catherine Mackay, Deputy CEO North America

Head of Cable Sales:

Jane Rimer, senior VP sales and programming

First-run:

N/A

Pilots/Development:Body of Evidence

(working title with Court TV)

Off-net Properties:

Baywatch

Evergreen:Baywatch

(USA), Family Feud, Beat the Clock

King World

10877 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

310-446-6000

Head of Studio:

Roger King, chairman & CEO, CBS Enterprises and King World Productions

Head of Cable Sales:

J. Stuart Stringfellow, president, Domestic Television Sales

First-run:

N/A

Pilots/Development:On the Cover

(TNN)

Off-net Properties:CSI

(TNN), Early Edition

(Fox Family), Everybody Loves Raymond

(TBS, 2002), Caroline in the City

(Lifetime, 2002)

Evergreen:

N/A

Litton Inc.

2213 Middle St., 2nd Floor

Sullivan's Island, SC 29482

843-883-5060

Head of Studio/Cable Sales:

Dave Morgan, president/CEO

First-run:Toughman

(FX), P. Allen Smith

(The Weather Channel)

Pilots/Development:Thunderbox

(BET)

Off-net Properties:

N/A

Evergreen:

N/A

MGM Worldwide Entertainment Group

200 Broadway St.

Santa Monica, CA 90404

310-499-3000

Head of Studio:

Jim Griffiths and Hank Cohen, co-presidents

Head of Cable Sales:

Bruce Tuchman, executive VP, MGM Networks

First-run:The Outer Limits

(Sci Fi), Stargate SG-1

(Showtime), Leap Years, Jeremiah

(Showtime)

Pilots/Development:Twisted Justice, Spartacus

Off-net Properties:

N/A

Evergreen:In the Heat of the Night, The Magnificent Seven

(TBS),

various movie packages

NBC Enterprises

3500 West Olive Ave., 15th Floor

Burbank, CA 91505

818-526-6900

Head of Studio:

Ed Wilson, president

Head of Cable Sales:

Frances Manfredi, VP, cable sales

First-run:

N/A

Pilots/Development:

N/A

Off-net Properties:Profiler

(Court TV), Providence

(Fox Fam), Homicide

(CourtTV), SNL

Evergreen:

Saved by the Bell, SNL

Paramount Domestic Television

5555 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

323-956-5000

Head of Studio:

Joel Berman, president

Head of Cable Sales:

John Nogawski, president, distribution

First-run:

N/A

Off-net Properties:7th Heaven

(Fox Family), Charmed

(Turner Networks), Star Trek: Voyager

(MTV Networks), Clueless

(MTV Networks)

Pilots/Development:

The Bar

Evergreen:

Star Trek

Studios USA Domestic Television Distribution

1325 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10019

212-373-7600

Head of Studio:

Steve Rosenberg, president

Head of Cable Sales:

Bill Vrbanic, senior VP, distribution and operations

First-run:Law & Order:Special Victims Unit

(USA/BC), Law & Order: Criminal Intent

(USA/ NBC), Crossing Over With John Edward

(Sci Fi/syndication), The Invisible Man

(Sci Fi/syndication)

Off-net Properties:Law & Order

(TNT/A&E), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

(USA)

Pilots/Development:

N/A

Evergreen:McHale's Navy (TVLAND), Coach (TBS)

Tribune

5800 Sunset Blvd., TEC Building

Los Angeles, CA 90028

323-460-3858

Head of Studio:

Dick Askin, president and CEO

Head of Cable Sales:

Steve Mulderrig, senior VP, general sales manager

First-run:

N/A

Off-net Properties:Gene Roddenberry's Earth: Final Conflict

(Sci Fi)

Pilots/Development:

N/A

Evergreen:

N/A

Twentieth Television

2121 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles, CA 90067

310-369-3924

Head of Studio:

Bob Cook, president, COO

Head of Cable Sales:

Bob Cesa, executive VP, advertiser and cable sales

First-run:

N/A

Off-net:Buffy the Vampire Slayer

(FX), The Practice

(FX), Ally McBeal

(FX), King of the Hill

(FX)

Pilots/Development:

Judging Amy, Malcolm in the Middle, Roswell, Boston Public, Futurama

Evergreen:M*A*S*H, Newhart, The Mary Tyler Moore Show



Universal Studios TV Distribution

100 Universal City Plaza

Universal City, CA 91608

818-777-1300

Head of Studio:

Phil Schuman and Belinda Menendez, co-presidents

Head of Cable Sales:

Marc Grayson, VP basic cable sales

First-run:

N/A

Pilots/Development: N/A

Off-net Properties:

Films

Evergreen:

Films including Jurassic Park, The Mummy

Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution

4000 Warner Blvd.

Burbank, CA 91522

818-977-4340

Head of Studio/Cable Sales:

Eric Frankel, president, Warner Bros. domestic cable distribution

First-run:Witchblade

(TNT)

Pilots/Development:

N/A

Off-net:Friends

(TBS), Third Watch

(A&E), West Wing

(Bravo), ER

(TNT), Drew Carey

(TBS)

Evergreen:Gilligan's Island

(NICK); The Waltons

(TNN), Dukes of Hazzard

(TNN)