Director Goodman Steps Down At ABC News

ABC News director Roger Goodman, who joined ABC in 1965, is expanding his own production company and changing his full-time status at the network. He will remain at ABC as a consultant for ABC News.

Goodman has more than four decades of experience at ABC in news, sports and entertainment. Among a wide range of accomplishments he developed and executed the creative design and direction of ABC's political coverage for presidential campaigns, debates, elections and inaugurations since 1981. He produced and directed the network's Millenium coverage on Dec. 31, 1999 and directed the Peabody Award-winning coverage of the 9/11 attacks. His most recent major project was the 81st Academy Awards, held in February.

In addition to news coverage, Goodman has also coordinated and directed ABC's coverage of Super Bowl halftime shows, and 10 Olympic Games.

"Roger's enthusiasm, creativity, and attention to detail are legendary," said ABC News President David Westin in a statement. "We are fortunate that he will remain very much a part of ABC News for many years to come and wish him all the best as he opens a new chapter in his life."

Goodman has won 26 Emmy Awards, three Christopher Awards, three Peabody Awards, and two Edward R. Murrow Awards, among other accolades.

"This has been the most unbelievable ride imaginable," Goodman said in a statement. "If someone told me 45 years ago that I would be given the opportunity to direct the millennium, the Olympics, and the Oscars I wouldn't believe it were possible. And yet here I am, all these years later, with those experiences and many more to be thankful for," he said.