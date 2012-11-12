Director General of BBC Resigns

Rising criticism over the BBC's handling of a pedophile

scandal has prompted the director of general of the U.K. broadcaster, George

Entwistle, to resign.

The scandal has been expanding recent months over

revelations that British authorities are investigating allegation that a

longtime BBC host Jimmy Savile had possibly sexually abusing hundreds children

and young people. Savile hosted such shows as the Top of the Pops and Jim'll

Fix It, which ran from 1975 to 1994. He died in 2011.

In the wake of Entwistle's resignation after only two months

in the job, the public broadcaster has named Tim Davie acting director general.

Davie had been director of BBC Audio & Music. He joined the BBC in 2005 as

head of marketing from Pepsi.

The BBC first drew fire when it decided not to air report on

its popular current affairs program Newsnight

on Savile last year. That criticism exploded in the last week after a Nov. 2 Newsnight broadcast accused a prominent

conservative politician of participating in the abuse.

That report proved to be completely erroneous and one of the

victims of the abuse has since said he made a mistaken identification.

On Friday, Nov. 9, the BBC broadcast an extensive apology.

This included the admission that it had not contacted the politician for a

reaction and that it had not actually shown a picture of the politician to the

victim, the New York Times has

reported.