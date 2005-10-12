Direct Response Consultant Jake Weisbarth Dies

Jake Weisbarth, 52, former president of King World Direct, died of cancer Oct. 8 at his L.A. home, according to Response Magazine, where Weisbarth was a member of the editorial advisory board.

Weisbarth had headed King World Direct for eight years before leaving to consult to the direct response industry. At King World, Weisbarth helped sell Sear's on direct response advertising for its Craftsman line.

Weisbarth's resume also included producing original programming for MCA Home Video and director of domestic and international TV distribution Services for Time/Warner.

Weisbarth is survived by his wife, Susan, a son and daughter.