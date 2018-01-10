Dinsmore Named FremantleMedia N.A. President of Alternative Programming/Development

Jayson Dinsmore, former executive VP at country music network CMT, has been named president of alternative programming and development at FremantleMedia North America (FMNA). Dinsmore will be charged with driving the company’s domestic and global development strategy within the unscripted genre.



“Jayson is one of the most well-respected and admired executives within the television industry,” said Jennifer Mullin, CEO, FremantleMedia North America. “He is innovative, creative and brings an enormous amount of experience in both development and production. He shares our ambition at FMNA and I am delighted to have him lead our unscripted team.”



Dinsmore was executive VP of production and development at Viacom’s CMT, until his departure in September. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at NBC Entertainment, where he was both senior VP and VP of alternative programming and development.



“I’m extremely thrilled to be joining the FremantleMedia family and look forward to working alongside such wonderful and talented people, at a company that has such a rich legacy with many of the most successful franchises in TV history,” said Dinsmore.



At FMNA, Dinsmore will focus on sourcing, developing, pitching and producing original programming.



FMNA’s shows include America’s Got Talent (NBC), Family Feud (syndicated), The Price is Right (CBS), American Idol (ABC) and Match Game (ABC).