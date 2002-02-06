Dinotopia evolves into series

ABC and Hallmark Entertainment are teaming up on upcoming miniseries

Dinotopia in May, and they have decided to make a weekly series out

it.

ABC has ordered 13 episodes of Dinotopia: The Series for next season,

and production is set to begin later this month in Budapest, Hungary.

The miniseries is a six-hour May sweeps special that explores

an unknown world where dinosaurs and humans coexist

Dinotopia: The Series will focus on events after the miniseries, ABC

executives said.

New ABC Entertainment president Susan Lyne said, "The world brought to life in the miniseries has endless possibilities for human drama and

adventure."