Dinotopia evolves into series
ABC and Hallmark Entertainment are teaming up on upcoming miniseries
Dinotopia in May, and they have decided to make a weekly series out
it.
ABC has ordered 13 episodes of Dinotopia: The Series for next season,
and production is set to begin later this month in Budapest, Hungary.
The miniseries is a six-hour May sweeps special that explores
an unknown world where dinosaurs and humans coexist
Dinotopia: The Series will focus on events after the miniseries, ABC
executives said.
New ABC Entertainment president Susan Lyne said, "The world brought to life in the miniseries has endless possibilities for human drama and
adventure."
