Dingell, Burr: Proof of nets’ O&O dominance

House lawmakers leading the effort to retain the 35% cap on TV-household

reach claim to have found a smoking gun proving that the network headquarters,

and not local managers, make programming decisions for their stations.

Reps. John Dingell (D-Mich.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.) Wednesday asked Federal Communications

Commission chairman Michael Powell to take a hard look at a letter penned by the

general manager of Fox owned-and-operated WDAF-TV Kansas City that tells a community

activist to take complaints about raunchy programming to the network, and not the

station.

"The letter makes a mockery of ‘localism’' and 'confirms that allowing

networks to acquire stations in new markets ... will further diminish the number

of televisions stations that have the ability to broadcast programs consistent

with the values and tastes of the communities they serve," the lawmakers told

Powell in a letter of their own.

The two lawmakers were referring to a note WDAF GM Cheryl McDonald directed

to Tim Maupin, director of the Kansas City chapter of the Parents Television

Council, explaining that his complaint about the June 10 Keen Eddie

episode had been forwarded to the Fox home office.

"The network, not WDAF TV4, decides what shows go on the air for the Fox

owned-and-operated television stations," McDonald wrote in a July 25 letter.

Dingell and Burr -- primary sponsors of legislation rolling back the FCC’s

decision to lift the cap to 45% -- asked Powell to include McDonald's letter in the

FCC’s broadcast-ownership record and that it be given "significant weight" when the FCC

takes up petitions to reconsider its changes.

McDonald’s letter was mailed nine days after GMs from network O&Os

traveled to Washington, D.C., to defend the new cap in face-to-face meetings with more

than 160 lawmakers.

An official at News Corp., Fox’s parent, countered that the network does not dominate O&O programming.

“Our GM’s letter was sent as a courtesy to a viewer and doesn’t fully explain that the network only programs two hours per weeknight on Fox O&Os,” spokesman Andrew Butcher said. “It also doesn’t point out that WDAF produces 49 hours per week of news completely independent of the network. That’s far more than any WDAF competitors, all non-network-owned affiliates.”