Dimling named Nielsen chairman

Nielsen Media Research President and CEO John Dimling has been named chairman/CEO.

He will be succeeded as president by Susan Whiting, who has been general manager in charge of national services and emerging markets. Dimling has been with Nielsen since 1985, when he joined as group director of planning and development, overseeing the introduction of the peoplemeter. Before that he spent 10 years with NAB in charge of the research department and had stints with Arbitron and CPB.

Whiting has been with Nielsen since 1978. - John Eggerton.