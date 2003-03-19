Diller quits Vivendi

Barry Diller surrendered his post as chairman and CEO of Vivendi Universal

Entertainment, but he did not say whether he would now pursue a takeover of the

U.S. media assets.

Since Diller's USA Interactive sold USA Network and Sci Fi Channel to major

shareholder Vivendi Universal last spring, Diller has served as CEO of both

publicly traded USAi and VUE, an odd role that had USAi investors questioning

his loyalty to the Internet travel and cable shopping company.

"Now that Vivendi Universal has begun a formal process in reviewing options

for its entertainment assets, it is appropriate to step aside from any direct

management responsibility. USA Interactive and I remain shareholders of Vivendi

Universal Entertainment, and we are all hopeful for a speedy resolution of its

future," Diller said in a prepared statement.

The news came as USAi finally cut a deal to fully take

over online travel company Expedia Inc. for $3.3 billion worth of USAi stock.

The company already owned 54 percent of Expedia.

Diller said that he's not chasing Vivendi Universal's entertainment assets.

If USAI didn't have a $2 billion stake in VUE he contends he would have zero

interest in that auction process, dismissing the contention of pretty much

everyone who knows him that he has "desperate yearnings" to be control a studio

and TV portfolio.

"They're talking to many people. We have made no proposal. We have no

intention of actually, so to speak, making a proposal. We want to see what this

process brings back to them. Then if somebody calls us up and tells us well

they'd like us to consider this or that ... then we'll address that at the

time."