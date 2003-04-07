Diller: 'Big Four' are `oligopoly'

About those huge vertically integrated media companies that Barry Diller

spent most of his career working for -- he wants you to know that they're not evil.

They just need to be regulated. In some cases, "tightly" regulated.

That was Diller's message to National Association of Broadcasters convention

attendees who listened to his keynote speech Monday morning at the Las Vegas

Hilton.

"We need more regulation, not less," he said, arguing that the 35 percent

ownership cap of TV stations ought to stay in place. Raising it "is not good for

the industry or the public," he added.

Diller also said that the reinstatement of "some form

of financial-interest rules" for the media conglomerates would be good

for both the industry and the public.

And "tight" ownership and financial interest rules for the "completely

consolidated cable and satellite business is mandatory," he said.

Diller argued

that deregulation has achieved "the exact opposite of what it intended to

do."

He said the "Big Four" networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC) "have reconstituted

themselves into the oligopoly that the FCC originally set out to curb."

Throw AOL Time Warner Inc. into the mix, he added, and you've got "five corporations

with their television and cable networks now on the verge of controlling the

same number of households as the 'Big Three' did 40 years ago.'

The difference is that back then, there was "this real scary regulation" to

keep them in line, he said.

"They might have controlled 90 percent of what people saw, but they operated

with a sense of public responsibility that simply doesn't exist with these

vertically integrated giant media conglomerates driven only to fit the next

piece of their puzzle for world media dominance," Diller added.

With five big companies basically calling the shots in media today, in an

unregulated environment, Diller argued that it's highly unlikely that diversity,

localism or competition would be promoted in the marketplace.

These companies act with each other to the exclusion of others,

with "everything interrelated. They only have to do favors for each other. They only have to accommodate each other. No one else matters. They're on

both sides of virtually every transaction," he said.

"The program departments of these businesses are now so far down on the chain

of life in these giant enterprises that it's a miracle that all shows on the air

aren't about rejection," he added.

It's basically a commodities game with the big five, Diller charged.

"Conglomerates buy eyeballs and that's it. They leverage their producing

power to drive content' their distribution power, such as retransmission consent

to drive new services; their promotion power to literally obliterate

competitors."

He continued, "Creativity is ephemeral -- it's hard to capture, and bottle and market in the

form of successful content."

Diller said, it's even more difficult "without the pride and passion of the boss on the

line and engaged."

And forget about the

independent route, he said. Going back 10 years ago, independent producers produced 13 new

series for network television. Last year, they produced just one, Diller said.

"The independents are dying in droves," he added.

As

for localism, that's dying, too. "The canary in the coal mine is radio," he

said.

Oligopolies now control a majority of radio markets. It used to be that the

top two station owners had 115 stations between them. "Now, they've got 1,400," Diller said.

In many markets, he added, they control 80 percent of the

listenership with programming originating hundreds of miles away.

"A disc jockey in Cincinnati broadcasting to Atlanta ain't very local,"

Diller said.

As for competition, the barrier to entry is now so high as to be "practically

nil," he said. The possibility of some independent entity launching a new TV

network is "nonexistent," he added.

Diller harkened back 20 years to the

Federal Communications Commission headed by Mark Fowler under the Reagan administration,

which, he said, essentially chucked the doctrine of broadcaster-as-community-trustee out the window

in favor of viewing broadcasters as

"marketplace participants."

Diller said Fowler's view that TV is a "toaster with pictures" should not be

allowed to stand.

The word broadcaster "used to carry with it special obligations and historic

public-interest responsibilities," he added/

When Diller worked at ABC 25 years ago, he said, the

network's founder, Leonard Goldenson, and other industry leaders understood those

obligations and fulfilled them.

That outlook, he concluded, should not be allowed to "become a

relic."