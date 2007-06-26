Digitalsmiths Secures $6 Million In Venture Capital Funding

Digitalsmiths, the creators of VideoSense, a broadband video contextual advertising system, have announced that they have raised $6 million Series A round of funding from The Aurora Funds, Chrysalis Ventures and individual investors.



“This funding represents a tremendous vote of confidence in VideoSense and recognizes the incredible revenue opportunities created by the explosion of broadband video and online advertising,” said Ben Weinberger, chief executive officer, Digitalsmiths Corporation. “The Aurora Funds and Chrysalis Ventures are ideal partners for our funding needs. They have proved invaluable in helping us to establish new and productive relationships across our industry.”



The funding will be used to expand Digitalsmiths sales and marketing team and accelerate the deployment of VideoSense.