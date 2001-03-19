Digital Wanna Carry

WISH-TV Indianapolis, one of the first stations in the U.S. to use its DTV signal to multicast NCAA men's basketball tournament games last year, has arranged with local cable operators to offer the multicast to cable viewers this year.

The additional games are available to local digital cable subscribers of Comcast, Insight and Time Warner Cable.

The deal, between the station and the cable operators, came about as a result of fans' asking the cable operators to offer the games.

According to WISH-TV Program Manager Rick Thedwall, no money changed hands, the agreement calling for carriage of the extra games on ch. 701, 702 and 703 in the systems to digital subscribers at no charge.