Digital talk at NAB 2002

As part of NAB 2002's emphasis on the transition to digital television, the

National Association of Broadcasters will hold two events focusing on digital

TV.

On Sunday, April 7, a wide range of executives will discuss the issues

surrounding the transition in a two-part panel called 'Solving the DTV

Transition Puzzle.'

Issues discussed will include set-top-box interoperability, copyright,

zoning, equipment delays, high-definition programming and interactive

television.

The session will open with remarks from former Federal Communications

Commission chairman Richard Wiley, senior partner at Wiley Rein & Fielding

LLP.

Panelists will include Michael Fiorile, president and CEO of Dispatch

Broadcast Group; Rick Chessen, chairman of the FCC's DTV Task Force; Paul

Karpowicz, vice president of television for LIN Television Corp.; Gary Shapiro,

president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association; Gary Arlen, president

of Arlen Communications Inc.; Mark Cuban, chairman and president of HDNet; Joe

Macione, executive VP and general manager of WCYB-TV in Bristol, Va.; David

Workman, president and chief operating officer of Ultimate Electronics Inc.; and

John Taylor, VP of public affairs for Zenith Electronics Corp.