Digital Short To Preview FX's Rescue Me

FX and Sony Pictures Television will promote the third season of Rescue Me through a 15-minute short available on video-on-demand, broadband and cellphones in advance of the series’ return to TV.

The stand-alone short episode, “Rescue Me 2.5,” was written by the creators Denis Leary and Peter Tolan and will star the regular cast of Rescue Me, whose new season begins May 30.

Between May 8 and 29, AOL will offer 2.5 for free as the exclusive broadband provider of the short. In the same period, Adelphia, Cablevision, Comcast, Cox and DirecTV will offer the promotional program for free to their VOD subscribers. A wireless deal for 2.5 is still being finalized, according to the network.

On May 30, tvguide.com, imdb.com and heavy.com will also stream 2.5. The short episode will be telecast as well that day on the Reuters NY billboard in New York City.

Rescue Me, produced by Sony Pictures Television, is one of FX’s highest-rated original dramas.