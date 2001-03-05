DIGITAL CHOPPER

WPIX New York took to the skies last week with a news helicopter that will use COFDM transmission with the help of equipment from Nucomm, NSI and Tandberg.

The chopper was designed by WPIX Engineering Manager Ralph Augenfeld and Tribune engineers. It was assembled by Wysong Enterprises in Tennessee.

Augenfeld says the use of COFDM allows the digital signal to be sent from the chopper back to the WPIX control room without any picture breakups.

To date, the helicopter signal has been transmitting at about 25% full power but is able to send pictures to the station from as far away as 100 miles without any problems.