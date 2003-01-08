Dietz joins NCTA as new spokesman
Brian Dietz, former executive director of communications for AT&T
Broadband's central California region, has been named senior director of
communications and principal spokesperson for the National Cable &
Telecommunications Association.
Dietz replaces Marc Smith, who left the post last month.
Before joining AT&T, Dietz worked for MediaOne Group Inc. in Minnesota's Twin
Cities. He also served as press secretary for then-Minnesota Gov. Arne
Carlson and in public-affairs positions for the Minnesota Trade and Economic
Development Agency and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Dietz also worked as senior writer for Northwest Airlines Corp. and reporter for
Radio City Network News, a radio news network.
