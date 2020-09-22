Diego Luna Receives Outstanding Achievement Award at Hispanic Television Summit

The annual Hispanic Television Summit kicked off Monday with the Hispanic TV and Video Awards. The legacy award is for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television, presented by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. This year’s recipient was Diego Luna, an actor, director and producer for theater, film, and television. Since 2018, he has starred as drug cartel leader Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo in the wildly popular Netflix hit TV series, Narcos: Mexico. The Mexican born Luna is also known to audiences for his major film roles including that of Cassian Andor in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

(Image credit: Future)

Each year, this award acknowledges one individual or series for their contribution to the growth of the Hispanic television industry, including driving the employment of Latino talent in front and behind the camera. Luna was recognized for his remarkable career as a television actor, director and producer.

Luna started his career as a child actor in telenovelas with the encouragement of his father. He first came to the attention of U.S. and international audiences in 2001 with his role in the hit Spanish-language sex farce dramedy film Y tu mamá también. He has appeared in over thirty films since including Vampires: Los Muertos which also starred rocker, Jon Bon Jovi, and the Oscar-winning Frida, as well as The Terminal, Havana Nights: Dirty Dancing 2, and the critically acclaimed Milk to name a few.

Most recently, Luna and his production company introduced a new series, currently available on Amazon Prime Video entitled Pan and Circo. The series offers insightful group conversations over a meal, including scientists, innovators, activists, and artists. The conversations are led by Luna himself, that focus on current or controversial topics and social problems from violence, to immigration to abortion to racism to COVID.

“I am thrilled to receive this honor, especially in times like these,” said Luna. He added, “I am eager to continue to introduce many new important projects which will create positive change in society.” Luna joins a list of distinguished prior recipients of this award including the “golden boy” champion boxer Oscar De La Hoya, soccer sportscaster Andres Cantor, news anchors Jose Diaz Balart, Maria Celeste Arraras, Jorge Ramos, and Maria Elena Salinas, show hosts Don Francisco, Cristina Saralegui, Lili Estefan, and Raul De Molina, telenovela stars Lucero and Rafael Amaya and the cast of TUDN’s Republica Deportiva, among others.

The award was presented to him Monday, on behalf of Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, by his close creative associate, Isaac Lee, the Chairman of Exile Content during the Annual Hispanic Television and Video Awards Ceremony. The awards ceremony was virtual and can now be seen online for free. The awards ceremony is just one of four daily virtual segments of the 18th Annual Hispanic Television Summit. The daily programs are between 60 and 90 minutes daily. The remaining days are Tuesday, Sept. 22 through Thursday, Sept. 24.