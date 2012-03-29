Dickstein Shapiro Vets Paper, Kersting Jump to Pillsbury Firm

Lew Paper, former associate general counsel at the FCC and more recently a partner with D.C. law firm Dickstein Shapiro, has joined Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman (Pillsbury for short) in D.C. as a partner in the law firm's communications practice.

Also moving over from Dickstein Shapiro is communications counsel Andrew Kersting.

Paper, who is also an adjunct professor at Georgetown, will focus on broadcasting and other industry transactions before the FCC, including sales contracts and financing. Pillsbury clients include hundreds of radio and TV stations, according to the firm.

Kersting's practice focuses on the acquisition and sale of stations, including financing, as well as preparing petitions and applications, regulatory counsel, and participation in hearings and other litigation. His experience includes dealing with interference issuesstemming from the transition to digital television (DTV).