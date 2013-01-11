Dick Vitale Named to NSSA Hall of Fame

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has been named

as this year's sportscaster inductee at the National Sportscasters and

Sportswriters Awards (NSSA) Hall of Fame.





Vitale will be honored during the 54th annual NSSA Awards

Weekend June 8-10 in North Carolina.





"None of this would be possible without my support

system. And that support has come from all the kids on the college campuses who

have allowed me to work a job where I can still be a kid myself. Thank you to

all of you," said Vitale. "And a special thank you for all the

support in my newest mission and passion - to raise awareness and money to help

kids battle cancer."





The NSSA also named NBC Sports studio host Dan Patrick as

its National Sportscaster of the Year.