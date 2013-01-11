Dick Vitale Named to NSSA Hall of Fame
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has been named
as this year's sportscaster inductee at the National Sportscasters and
Sportswriters Awards (NSSA) Hall of Fame.
Vitale will be honored during the 54th annual NSSA Awards
Weekend June 8-10 in North Carolina.
"None of this would be possible without my support
system. And that support has come from all the kids on the college campuses who
have allowed me to work a job where I can still be a kid myself. Thank you to
all of you," said Vitale. "And a special thank you for all the
support in my newest mission and passion - to raise awareness and money to help
kids battle cancer."
The NSSA also named NBC Sports studio host Dan Patrick as
its National Sportscaster of the Year.
