Richard Parsons to be Honored at Multicultural Media Correspondents Dinner

Former Time Warner chairman and CEO Richard Parsons is one of several journalists and executives being honored at the Nov. 11 Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association (MMCA)’s virtual Multicultural Media Correspondents Dinner.

The 5th annual dinner, which honors media industry legends and luminaries of color, will also honor journalist Lisa Ling, Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Jacky Rosen, NPR host Maria Hinojosa, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and Revolt TV’s Detavio Samuels, said the media diversity organization.

Comedians Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd will host the event.

“We are beyond thrilled with the level of engagement and support the MMCD has received in just its fifth year,” said David Morgan, MMCA President said in a statement.