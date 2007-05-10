Dick Lippin Receives Humanitarian Award

PR executive Dick Lippin, chairman-CEO of The Lippin Group, will receive the Humanitarian Award from the Tower Cancer Research Foundation at its annual gala May 20.

Lippin has set up a Research Fellowship Program and a Cancer Outreach Program in the name of his wife, Ronnie Lippin, who died from cancer late last year.

The programs were established to help find cures for the disease and educate the public on issues relating to the disease.