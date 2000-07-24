Dick Kurlander, vice president, programming, Petry Television, has resigned effective Aug. 15. He will be relocating to Charlotte, N.C., and will take some time to consider his next career move. "I've been with Petry for 141/2 years, and I just decided it was time to do something new," he said. He said he has been thinking about a possible change over the past year. Before joining Petry, Kurlander was programming director at WBZ-TV Boston.