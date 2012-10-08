Dick Green, Netflix, Adobe Pass Win Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards

Former CableLabs president and CEO Dick Green, Netflix and the Adobe Pass "TV Everywhere" authentication system are among the recipients of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' 64th Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards.

Green, who headed CableLabs from its inception in May 1988 until his retirement in 2009, is the recipient of the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors "a living individual whose ongoing contributions have significantly affected the state of television technology and engineering," ATAS said.

"I am surprised and honored to have received this very prestigious award from the Academy," Green (pictured above) wrote in an email to Multichannel News.

