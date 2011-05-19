Dick Ebersol Resigns From NBC Sports

RELATED:

Dick Ebersol, chairman of NBC Sports announced his resignation

from the Group on Thursday. Mark Lazarus, president of NBC Sports

Cable Group, will step in as the new chairman of the NBC Sports Group.

The resignation was first reported by the New York Times, and later confirmed by B&C.

Ebersol's career has

spanned over 40 years, with the last 22 of them coming as the top executive at

NBC Sports.

"Dick Ebersol is

an incredible talent whose contributions to the company over the last four

decades in sports, news and entertainment are unsurpassed," said Steve Burke,

CEO, NBCUniversal and EVP, Comcast Corporation. "We will miss his intellect,

experience, and passion for the television business."

"What I have

enjoyed most is working so closely with so many truly outstanding and

incredibly talented people over decades of producing some of the greatest

events in the world," said Ebersol. "It has been a sincere privilege to tell so

many remarkable stories that have inspired me throughout my entire career."

"Mark will take

over an organization that is well-positioned for growth. Mark is an industry

veteran who has worked with every major sports league, and I know that he will

do a terrific job leading the team," said Burke.