Dick Ebersol Resigns From NBC Sports
Dick Ebersol, chairman of NBC Sports announced his resignation
from the Group on Thursday. Mark Lazarus, president of NBC Sports
Cable Group, will step in as the new chairman of the NBC Sports Group.
The resignation was first reported by the New York Times, and later confirmed by B&C.
Ebersol's career has
spanned over 40 years, with the last 22 of them coming as the top executive at
NBC Sports.
"Dick Ebersol is
an incredible talent whose contributions to the company over the last four
decades in sports, news and entertainment are unsurpassed," said Steve Burke,
CEO, NBCUniversal and EVP, Comcast Corporation. "We will miss his intellect,
experience, and passion for the television business."
"What I have
enjoyed most is working so closely with so many truly outstanding and
incredibly talented people over decades of producing some of the greatest
events in the world," said Ebersol. "It has been a sincere privilege to tell so
many remarkable stories that have inspired me throughout my entire career."
"Mark will take
over an organization that is well-positioned for growth. Mark is an industry
veteran who has worked with every major sports league, and I know that he will
do a terrific job leading the team," said Burke.
