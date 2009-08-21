Dick Colbert Dies at 85
By B&C Staff
TV syndication pioneer Dick Colbert died Friday morning after suffering from a brief illness. He was 85.
In the mid-1970s Colbert partnered with Jack Barry and Dan Enright, forming Colbert Television Sales (CTS). Through the company, Colbert distributed such first-run programs as The Joker’s Wild and Tic Tac Dough.
Throughout the 1980s, Colbert continued his association with Barry and Enright until he facilitated the sale of the B&E library to Sony in the early 1990s.
He is the father of Program Partners' Ritch Colbert.
