Dick Colbert Dies at 85

TV syndication pioneer Dick Colbert died Friday morning after suffering from a brief illness. He was 85.

In the mid-1970s Colbert partnered with Jack Barry and Dan Enright, forming Colbert Television Sales (CTS). Through the company, Colbert distributed such first-run programs as The Joker’s Wild and Tic Tac Dough.

Throughout the 1980s, Colbert continued his association with Barry and Enright until he facilitated the sale of the B&E library to Sony in the early 1990s.

He is the father of Program Partners' Ritch Colbert.