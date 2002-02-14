Dick Clark Productions sold to investor group
Dick Clark Productions has been acquired for $140 million by a group of
investors that includes Mosaic Media Group and veteran TV executive Jules
Haimovitz.
Dick Clark will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of the production
company he first founded in 1957.
Dick Clark Productions is the production entity behind such series and
specials as The American Music Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.
Francis La Maina will remain oresident and chief operating officer at Dick Clark Productions, and
Haimovitz has been named vice chairman.
