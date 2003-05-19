Dick Clark launches kids' arm
Dick Clark Productions is expanding into the kids' TV market, launching a new
division, Dick Clark Kids.
The division's first show, targeted for release in 2004, will be The
CanBees, You CanBee Anything You Imagine.
It will be educational and aimed at preschoolers.
Cindy Clark, vice president of production, and Kelly Sole Holscher, media
marketing executive, will lead the new division, looking for new properties to
acquire, as well as developing originals.
"There's a real need in the preschool children's market for entertainment
with positive role models to help children realize the potential of their
imaginations," Holscher said.
