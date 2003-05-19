Dick Clark launches kids' arm

Dick Clark Productions is expanding into the kids' TV market, launching a new

division, Dick Clark Kids.

The division's first show, targeted for release in 2004, will be The

CanBees, You CanBee Anything You Imagine.

It will be educational and aimed at preschoolers.

Cindy Clark, vice president of production, and Kelly Sole Holscher, media

marketing executive, will lead the new division, looking for new properties to

acquire, as well as developing originals.

"There's a real need in the preschool children's market for entertainment

with positive role models to help children realize the potential of their

imaginations," Holscher said.