Dick Askin to Receive Syd Cassyd Award

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has selected former Academy chairman Dick Askin as the recipient of this year's Syd Cassyd Award.

Askin

served as chairman and CEO of the Television Academy from 2003-07.

Currently, he is on the board of the Television Academy Foundation and

the Hollywood Radio and Television Society.

"Dick left an invaluable mark on the Television Academy during his years of service on the board of governors, the executive committee and during two terms as Chairman," said Bruce Rosenblum, chairman and CEO, ATAS. "He is a smart, talented, and innovative executive, and built a great foundation for the organization to grow on a variety of levels."

The Syd Cassyd Award recognizes members who have made a significant, positive impact on the Academy through many years of service. The award will be presented during the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 15.