DIC, Lee to bring superheroes to kids' TV

Kids’ TV syndicator DIC Entertainment Corp. and Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment have

formed a joint venture to develop kids’ TV shows, said Lee and Andy Heyward,

DIC’s CEO and chairman.

The first project slated is Stan Lee’s The Secret of the Super Six, an

animated-superhero series that features Lee as the main character.

Lee is famous for creating such comic-book characters and American cultural

icons as Spider-Man, X-Men, Daredevil and The Hulk, all of which have been

converted into blockbuster Hollywood movies.

Some of the kids’ shows DIC produces include Sailor Moon,

Strawberry Shortcake, Super Duper Sumos, Madeline,

Liberty’s Kids and Sabrina’s Secret Life.

POW! is a partnership between Lee, POW! chief operating officer Gill Champion and business

strategist Arthur Lieberman.