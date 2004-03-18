DIC Kids Shows Available Online
DIC Entertainment is making its "Kids Block" of syndicated TV shows available online.
The Yahooligans area (http://tv.yahooligans.yahoo.com) on Yahoo! TV features streamed versions of
Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century, Super Duper Sumos, Gadget Boy and Heather, with other DIC shows, such as Madeline and Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?, coming soon.
Stations aren't objecting to the deal, says DIC Entertainment President Brad Brooks, because he says each episode on Yahooligans drives kids back to the DIC Kids' block on the stations.
Advertising comes at the beginning of each episode, with McDonald's ("I'm loving it!") prominently in play thus far.
DIC Entertainment syndicates a three-hour kids TV block to 450 stations.
