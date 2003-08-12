DIC kids' block to launch Sept. 1
DIC Entertainment Corp. is launching its block of kids’ programs Sept. 1 with
advertisers such as Hasbro Inc., McDonald’s Corp., Kellogg Co., Mars Inc.’s
Masterfoods, Nestlé S.A., CEC Entertainment Inc.’s Chuck E. Cheese’s and Bandai
America Inc. on board.
The programmer is also providing a Spanish-language feed of its programs for
stations’ second-audio-program channels.
DIC has cleared its three-hour kids’ programming blocks on 450 TV stations
and, in some cases, on more than one TV station in a market.
With three separate blocks available, Fox, The WB Television Network and UPN
affiliates get their own exclusive kids’ programming in a cost-effective
manner.
National advertisers get more than 100% clearance on DIC programs because the
same national advertisements run in all three blocks, even though the programs
in the blocks are different.
DIC’s shows also help stations to meet their Federal Communications
Commission requirements for kids’ educational programming.
