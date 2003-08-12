DIC kids' block to launch Sept. 1

DIC Entertainment Corp. is launching its block of kids’ programs Sept. 1 with

advertisers such as Hasbro Inc., McDonald’s Corp., Kellogg Co., Mars Inc.’s

Masterfoods, Nestlé S.A., CEC Entertainment Inc.’s Chuck E. Cheese’s and Bandai

America Inc. on board.

The programmer is also providing a Spanish-language feed of its programs for

stations’ second-audio-program channels.

DIC has cleared its three-hour kids’ programming blocks on 450 TV stations

and, in some cases, on more than one TV station in a market.

With three separate blocks available, Fox, The WB Television Network and UPN

affiliates get their own exclusive kids’ programming in a cost-effective

manner.

National advertisers get more than 100% clearance on DIC programs because the

same national advertisements run in all three blocks, even though the programs

in the blocks are different.

DIC’s shows also help stations to meet their Federal Communications

Commission requirements for kids’ educational programming.