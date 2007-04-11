DIC Forms Brand Management Division

DIC Entertainment is forming a Global Brand Management division that will work with the company’s television, home entertainment and consumer products divisions.

DIC global sales chief Nancy Fowler will oversee the new division in addition to her current role.

Joining the brand management team are Leila Pirnia as vice president and Geri Robert and Shawn Brower as directors.

In a separate move, DIC international sales executives will now manage television, home entertainment and consumer products for their regions.



Leslie Nelson will oversee regions including Europe, the Middle East, Nordic and Africa, Ryan Gagerman will oversee Asia Pacific and Dan Waite will oversee Latin America.

